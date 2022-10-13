Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Decreased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

