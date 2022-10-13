Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

