Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $8.21 Million Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $259,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,208. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

