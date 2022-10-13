Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $8.21 Million Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $259,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,208. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
