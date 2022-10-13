Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

