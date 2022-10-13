Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 61,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $171.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.88 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.55.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

