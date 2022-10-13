KBC Group NV Sells 44,123 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $15.59 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.