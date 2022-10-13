KBC Group NV Sells 25,943 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in News were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $4,208,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,293,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 433,315 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in News by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

