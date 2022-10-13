Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.17 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

