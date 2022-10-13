DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.73 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

