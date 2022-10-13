Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 675,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,267 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 760,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $110.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

