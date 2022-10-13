Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock valued at $119,485,170. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.