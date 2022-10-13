Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $112.46 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.