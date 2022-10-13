Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,761,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,542,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -29.25%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

