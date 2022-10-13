Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems Price Performance

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $314.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

