KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 125.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.