Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 310 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 94.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 115.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.