Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.5 %

MSA opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.45.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

