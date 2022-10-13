Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.28 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE GMED opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

