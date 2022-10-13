Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Lithia Motors worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.5 %

LAD stock opened at $216.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.64 and a 52 week high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.20.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.