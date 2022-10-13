GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.0 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.