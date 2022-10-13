Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $283.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.71. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $293.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

