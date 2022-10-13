RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RLI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 118.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $106.14 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

