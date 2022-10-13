Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $332.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $329.59 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.82.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

