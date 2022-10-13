Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.32 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $69,096,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $224.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.45 and a 200-day moving average of $284.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

