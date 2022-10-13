Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 210 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after buying an additional 262,334 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,991,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $175.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

