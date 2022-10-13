Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.