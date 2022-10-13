Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

