HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.1 %

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

