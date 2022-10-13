Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,750 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $1,118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,767,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,821,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,000 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

