Strs Ohio Raises Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 77.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 60,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIVN opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.