Strs Ohio Sells 965 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 263,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPI opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.49 million, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

