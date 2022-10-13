Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 355,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,094 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

LHC Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.