Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 2.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of X opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.