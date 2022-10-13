Spire Wealth Management Sells 418 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.06.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.28 and its 200-day moving average is $167.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

