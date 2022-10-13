Truist Financial Corp Has $3.40 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,279 shares of company stock valued at $72,641,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

