Strs Ohio Has $1.38 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $521,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

