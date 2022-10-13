Strs Ohio Sells 2,900 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,136,616 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.