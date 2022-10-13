Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.