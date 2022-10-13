Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth $15,306,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth $3,969,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,979 shares of company stock worth $180,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STER opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -261.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

