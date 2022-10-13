Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KTGet Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KT were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KT by 259.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KT by 1,493.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 223,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

