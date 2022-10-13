Bank of America Begins Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

