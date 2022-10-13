CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

