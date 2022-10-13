Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $25,374,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 440,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,707 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

