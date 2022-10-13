Spire Wealth Management Takes $153,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altice USA by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 27.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 34.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

