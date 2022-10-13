Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,031 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 1,658.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

