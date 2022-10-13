Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

OMC opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

