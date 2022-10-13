Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 237.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $46.82 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

