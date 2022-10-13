Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.40% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.