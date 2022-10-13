Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

