Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

TSE CARE opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$159.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.60. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

